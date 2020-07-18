MVBT’s ‘Obon at Home’

MOUNTAIN VIEW — As with many temples, Mountain View Buddhist Temple cancelled its Obon Festival and Bazaar this summer – at least in its traditional in-person format.

“In keeping with the theme of our recent Obons: ‘Change Happens!’ And we are happy to announce that we will bring Mountain View Buddhist Temple’s ‘Obon at Home’ to you!” event organizers said.

Online festivities will take place Saturday, July 18, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, July 19, at 4 p.m.

A sampling of this weekend’s offerings:

– Obon services and Dharma messages with Rev. Yushi Mukojima

– Odori instruction and dancing

– Temple tour

– Cooking demos

– Taiko

– Cultural demonstrations

– Obon fashion show

– Learn about our affiliate organizations

For more information: http://obon.mvbuddhisttemple.org