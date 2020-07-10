Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE— This Sunday, July 12, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We show you the Japanese American Museum of San Jose’s Oral History Project, an initiative dedicated to preserving and sharing the rich culture and stories with the Bay Area. (Pictured: Shibayama family in Peru)

Then we hear from a community activist and his message of acceptance that he’s taken from local high schools to state government officials.

We continue to highlight different ways young people are making a difference in their community. This Sunday we show you how two Fremont teens are thanking healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Plus a performance by the Vishwa Shanthi Dance Academy.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area, 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).