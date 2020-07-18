Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, July 19, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

As Santa Clara and neighboring Bay Area counties continue to see new COVID-19 patients, we talk to Dr. Ahmad Kamal about what the community should know amid the rise in cases.

Then we talk to a teacher and parent about ways the community can support their local teachers and students while distance learning through NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48’s Supporting Our Schools – a backpack and school supplies donation campaign.

We also hear from children’s book author Laura Knight about her unique, choice-based format books.

Then we pay tribute to Grant Imahara – a talented host, performer, and friend. The former “MythBusters” host passed away on July 13.

Plus a performance by James the Juggler.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area; 6 p.m. on NBC’s COZI TV (Comcast 186).