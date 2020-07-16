OCBC Presenting Virtual Obon

ANAHEIM — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Orange County Buddhist Church will present a Virtual Obon this year.

“All of us from OCBC’s Jr. YBA hope that you and your families are healthy and well!” event organizers said. “We were very sad to hear that Obon would be canceled this year, so we decided that we would host a virtual one instead!

“Some of our members have volunteered to teach you how to make some of our favorite Obon foods in your own home as well as DIY (do it yourself) games and activities for all ages. Videos will be released every day from July 17 to July 25 on the Orange County Buddhist Church YouTube Channel at 12:00 p.m. to view …

“We hope that through these videos, you and your family can enjoy the spirit of Obon while safely in your own home. To conclude the week-long release of videos, we will have Bon Odori dancing on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. where we encourage everyone to dance along! Please share your at-home experiences with us as we would love to see the Obon fun!”

The video schedule (12 p.m. unless otherwise noted):

Friday, July 17: Wontons, Spam Musubi

Saturday, July 18: Dango, DIY Goldfish Game

Sunday, July 19: Dango Dogs, DIY Pull String

Monday, July 20: Somen Salad, DIY Lantern

Tuesday, July 21; Beef Teriyaki, DIY Fans

Wednesday, July 22: Udon, Chinese Chicken Salad

Thursday, July 23: Corn, DIY Taiko, Senior Class Taiko

Friday, July 24: Yukata Dressing, Senior Class Samba

Saturday, July 25: Virtual Dancing Session at 6 p.m.

Videos can be found at http://OCBuddhist.org or OCBC’s YouTube channel.