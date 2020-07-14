Online Discussion of Japanese-Style Approach to New ‘Business Normal’

In just a few months’ time, the global pandemic has drastically altered the way many of us work. Zoom calls and virtual meetings remain the “new normal,” even as cities begin to reopen.

Join founding editor of WIRED.com, Mark Frauenfelder, and Japan House Los Angeles President Yuko Kaifu for an online discussion and live Q&A on “A Japanese-Style Approach to Today’s New ‘Business Normal’” on Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m.

Certain Japanese conventions can be an asset when it comes to today’s virtual meetings, especially with international stakeholders. Frauenfelder and Kaifu will discuss best practices for conveying controversial and/or sensitive information, the importance of verbal agreements, and demonstrate the correct way to bow during in-person meetings and video conference calls.

Kaifu is a former foreign series officer who honed her skills working as an official interpreter for the Japanese imperial family, the prime minister and foreign minister during their meetings with foreign dignitaries that included President Ronald Reagan and President George H.W. Bush.

Frauenfelder is a research director at a Silicon Valley think tank, Institute for the Future (IFTF), and the founder of the technology and culture website Boing Boing. He has had extensive experience working with and for Japanese companies. He was the founding editor-in-chief of Make: Magazine and has been a contributor for many other national publications.

For more information, visit: www.japanhouse.jp/losangeles