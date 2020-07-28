Orange Coast Gakuen Now Accepting Elementary Through High School Students

By SHOKO ARAKI

Registration is now open for students ages 3 through 18 for Japanese language classes at Orange Coast Gakuen Japanese Language School (OCG).

Classes are available for various levels and backgrounds in Japanese language and are conducted in Japanese. During the pandemic, all classes are online only for the safety of the students, parents, and teaching staff. Pre-school classes are available for students 3-4 years old.

There are two tracks of language classes: Japanese as a Foreign Language (JFL) and Japanese as a Heritage Language (JHL). JFL classes are available for students with no background in Japanese language and do not speak Japanese at home. JHL classes are for students that have a strong background in Japanese language and speak Japanese at home.

Students learn Japanese language through conversation, reading, writing, cultural activities, and various academic events. OCG curriculum includes interactive classes, hands-on business opportunities and life skills (public speaking opportunities). Classes utilize high technology in the classroom.

Some classes explore various Japanese cultural arts as well. During the pandemic, some cultural activities may be available virtually or by other non-contact methods. OCG understands the seriousness of the current COVID19 pandemic and are taking extreme precautions to avoid unnecessary exposure of the school community to the virus.

OCG is accepting preschool students (3-4 years old) for the Mikan Club program. Classes include songs, circle time, Japanese cultural activities, story time, crafts, and games. All classes are conducted in Japanese.

Registration is open now. Space is limited, so register for classes now. School begins on Aug. 1. For a limited time, special prices may apply during remote learning.

OCG is a weekend language school located at Grace Lutheran Christian School, 5172 W. McFadden Ave., Huntington Beach. It also offers Japanese language classes for adults.

For more information about Orange Coast Gakuen, visit www.orangecoastgakuen.org, Facebook, or Twitter. To contact OCG, email [email protected] or [email protected].