‘Picnic at the Plaza’ in Japantown

SAN FRANCISCO — “Picnic at the Plaza” will take place every Saturday and Sunday, July 18 to Sept. 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Peace Plaza, Post and Buchanan streets in San Francisco Japantown.

Brought to you by: Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California, Japantown Merchants Association, The Henri and Tomoye Takahashi Charitable Foundation, and San Francisco Department of Recreation and Parks.

“Our restaurants and markets have been gravely impacted by the shelter-in-place mandate that forced the closure of the city,” event organizers said. “Even as the dine-in restaurants prepare to open, many restrictions will be placed on them, making it very difficult to accommodate the necessary number of patrons for their business to survive.

‘To help alleviate this challenge, we invite you to…Picnic at the Plaza!

“The Peace Plaza will be transformed on the weekends into a beautiful and festive area where you can bring and enjoy your Japantown-purchased food and beverages, including beer and sake! Enjoy outdoor seating, under a canopy or near a heat lamp, as background music fills the San Francisco summer air. A host and staff will welcome you to your own table where you can leisurely savor your freshly made meal and enjoy the sights and sounds of our community.

“Come support your favorite restaurants and markets… Nosh on noodles, snack on sushi, devour your donburi! Munch on matcha cake, sip your sake, or swig your Sapporo! Come be a part of the beat of our heart! Japantown misses you!”

The fine print:

* All San Francisco city health and safety guidelines will be adhered to.

* The entrance to the venue will be at the east end of the plaza, near Daiso. There will be socially/physical distancing markers where the line should form.

* Entry will be permitted ONLY to those that present a receipt from a S.F Japantown restaurant or market.

* No food or beverages will be served inside the picnic area. All food and beverages should be purchased from Japantown-area businesses, to be brought into the venue for consumption.

* Face coverings are mandatory for entry, and must be worn at all times, except when eating or drinking.

* Please responsibly distance according to posted parameters.

* No more than six guests per table will be permitted.

* Kindly bus your own table, using the appropriate receptacles provided inside the picnic area.