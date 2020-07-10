Rally Against Hate and Racism to Be Held at Wilson Park

TORRANCE — On Saturday, July 11, a coalition of individuals, community leaders, Asian American civil and human rights organizations, and the victims will gather to hold a peaceful rally at Wilson Park, 2200 Crenshaw Blvd. in Torrance one month after Lena Hernandez’s racist verbal assaults that were recorded twice on June 10.

The rally will demand justice for the victims, and demand that the Torrance City Council recognize the continued presence of racism within city limits and protect the public from future attacks from hate crimes.

“The citizens of Torrance need to know that for all acts of hate and racism, the police will arrest those responsible, the city attorney will charge and prosecute in a timely manner, and the City Council will work hard to keep the public safe from such vile actions,” rally organizers said.

“Why can a person in New York City caught on video for making a false report to police against an African American be charged, but racist language caught on video against Asian Americans is considered insufficient evidence to file charges? Why is Lena Hernandez charged in one crime not on video, but not for the other two caught on video? The people demand answers.”

Hernandez has only been charged with an assault that occurred in 2019 at the Del Amo Mall. The victim in that case recognized Hernandez when videos of the Wilson Park attacks went viral.

The rally at Wilson Park is organized by the victims and their supporters. Organizers ask that everyone show solidarity and dress in black. They ask that everyone in attendance be responsible by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing. The event will start at 10 a.m. with a press conference followed by group workout sessions.