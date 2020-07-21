San Francisco Japantown Foundation Launches COVID-19 Community Fund

SAN FRANCISCO — The Japantown Foundation’s annual New Year’s fundraiser, “Osechi Ryori,” was canceled due to COVID-19. This annual event raised funds for qualified Japantown community organizations involved in the preservation of Japanese American heritage.

In its place, the foundation announces a new, virtual fundraiser that will allow it to continue this much-needed annual grants program for organizations that are undoubtedly experiencing extra hardship under the pandemic.

Since its inception, the annual Osechi Ryori fundraiser has raised over $1 million for organizations such as the Buchanan YMCA, the Nihonmachi Street Fair, the Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival, and the San Francisco Japanese American Citizens League. The foundation hopes to continue this success online for organizations that may need this assistance now more than ever.

The fundraising drive will be held through Go Fund Me. The Japantown Foundation will match dollar-for-dollar any contributions made up to $100,000. The campaign will be active until Aug. 31 and is in conjunction with the Heart of Jtown Resiliency Fund. You can follow its progress on Facebook and Twitter. Nearly $65,000 has been raised toward the goal of $100,000.

Formed in 2006, the San Francisco Japantown Foundation’s mission is to support cultural, community and educational activities for San Francisco Japantown. Its vision is to preserve and honor Japantown’s history by fostering and providing funding for activities that reflect the Japanese American heritage, and to engage Japanese of all generations and all experiences. For more information, go to: https://japantownfoundation.org/about