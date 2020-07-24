Screening, Discussion of ‘Big Drum: Taiko in the U.S.’

Tune in Friday, July 24, at 6 p.m. for a 15th anniversary celebration of the documentary “Big Drum: Taiko in the United States,” part of the Japanese American National Museum’s Digital Film Festival.

The program will include conversation with curator Sojin Kim and featured performers Kenny Endo (Kenny Endo Taiko Ensemble), Kay Fukumoto (Maui Taiko), Teddy Yoshikami (Soh Daiko), PJ Hirabayashi (artistic director emeritus, San Jose Taiko), and more.

Featuring America’s pioneering taiko figures, this film, produced for the 2005 exhibition of the same name, documents the development of American taiko and includes interviews and footage of drum-making and performances that reflect the ongoing transformation and diversification of this exciting performing art.

Watch the film: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EETeF9robP8

Join the live Q&A here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vpV6EJQ4Juw

Submit questions in advance using this form: https://forms.gle/cgXkUD8MacUpULyU7

Participants will be able to chat and ask additional questions live (you will need to be logged in to YouTube to participate).

The documentary is also available on DVD at the JANM Store. The DVD features extras, including historical footage and excerpts from the documentary “Taiko: The Music of the Japanese Drums” (1977). Purchase it now: https://janmstore.com/products/big-drum-taiko-in-the-united-states-dvd