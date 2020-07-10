SEJSCC Announces Bento Fundraiser

NORWALK — The Southeast Japanese School and Community Center (SEJSCC) has made the following announcement:

“Sadly, we will miss seeing you all at our annual Cultural Festival this year, which has been canceled July 25-26, due to the COVID-19. We hope everyone is healthy while still remaining safe.

“As you know, SEJSCC is a nonprofit organization, which means our center sooely depends on our members’ support and generous donors to keep all our programs running and maintain our facility.

“So on our Festival Sunday, July 26, we are having a drive-thru contactless Onigiri (Rice Ball) Bento Fundraiser with Jichan’s Onigiri-Ya Japanese Rice Ball Shop.

“The four menu options are listed below. Please select from our menu (sorry, no substitutions) and pay onlline (CC or PayPal) by clicking here: sejscc.org/bento/ to place your online order.

“If you’d like to make an additional donation of any amount, please include at the end of your order. Thank you in advance for your support and stay safe! We hope to see you back at the center soon.”

Menu options:

Combo A ($14): Salmon onigiri and onsen (soft-boiled egg) onigiri. Includes three pieces Japanese fried chicken, edamame and drink.

Combo B ($14): Spicy miso buta kakuni (pork belly) onigii and teriyaki Spam onigiri. Includes three pieces Japanese fried chicken, edamame and drink.

Combo C ($10): Vegetarian option — ume shisho onigiri and takana onigiri. Includes edamame and drink.

Item D ($3): Kyuri (fresh cucumbers) with miso dressing.

Drive-thru pickup on July 26, 12 to 1 p.m. at SEJSCC parking lot, 14615 S. Gridley Rd., Norwalk. Pre-order sales only. Deadline is Sunday, July 19. No cash accepted.