San Fernando Valley Hongwanji Buddhist Temple will hold its Virtual Obon Dance on Sunday, July 12, at 1:30 p.m.

Participants are asked to dress for the occasion, bring their round fan, tenugui (towel) and kachi-kachi, and dance with gratitude.

To register for your Zoom invite, email [email protected] by July 11.

For more information, visit http://sfvhbt.org or http://facebook.com/sfvhbt.