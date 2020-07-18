The Japanese American National Museum and Go Little Tokyo present “Steeping History: Tea Across Generations” on Sunday, July 19, from 12 to 12:45 p.m. PDCT.

Tea has a long history of bringing families together, providing comfort after a long, hard day of work, or grounding traditional ceremonies and practices. Come learn from Maria Kwong, JANM’s director of retail enterprises, about Japanese American tea culture and the unique JANM Generations Teas, created in collaboration with Chado Tea Room. Each of the teas in this collection was created with a specific generation of Japanese Americans in mind and help tell the story of the museum. Chado Tea Room will also do a tea tasting demonstration.

The Q&A will be streamed live on JANM’s YouTube channel. Participants will be able to chat and ask additional questions live. You will need to be logged in to YouTube to participate in the chat.

Watch here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-mGEnYn5CM

Learn more about the teas on Discover Nikkei: http://www.discovernikkei.org/en/journal/2011/3/29/generation-teas/

Purchase the Generation and Museum Tea Collections from the JANM Store: https://janmstore.com/collections/generation-and-museum-tea-collection

This program is part of Go Little Tokyo’s Delicious Little Tokyo virtual festival, which runs until July 26.