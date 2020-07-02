Stroll Across San Pedro Street

Little Tokyo community members celebrate their inaugural crossing with a new pedestrian traffic signal on San Pedro and Azusa streets on Tuesday. A pedestrian signal was also installed on Los Angeles Street in front of the new Terasaki Budokan. James Okazaki served as master of ceremony. Remarks were also given by Ryan Lee, Terasaki Budokan director, and Doug Aihara, chair of the Little Tokyo Community Council.

Funding for the traffic light was provided by a grant from the CalTrans Active Transportation Program (ATP) obtained by the L.A. Department of Transportation. A pedestrian signal provides a safer way for pedestrians to cross San Pedro between Second and Third streets.

“The two pedestrian signals are very important to Little Tokyo inasmuch as it completes and complements the Cultural Pathways of Little Tokyo, providing a safer pedestrian route between the Go For Broke Monument to the new Budokan. Some call this Cultural Pathway the ‘Spine of Little Tokyo,’” said Okazaki.

Photo courtesy of James Okazaki