Suntory Webinar on ‘Roku and Seasonality’

The Japan America Society of Southern California is proud to co-present with Suntory Holdings Limited a three-part mini master class series.

Each webinar will feature a specific Suntory product and how it has supported Suntory’s mission to cultivate the cultures of Japan in the U.S.

Explore Suntory’s commitment to crafting their award-winning products. Hear from experts Taki Nakatani, luxury portfolio specialist of Suntory, and Jonathan Armstrong, brand ambassador of Suntory, as they demonstrate the broad nature of some of Suntory’s most popular brands — the Toki whisky, Roku gin, and Haku vodka.

Thursday, July 23, 5 to 6 p.m.: Part 2 — “Roku and Seasonality.”

Roku Gin is truly a unique gin using six Japanese botanicals (sakura flower, sakura leaf, sencha tea, gyokuro tea, yuzu, and sansho pepper). You will hear stories of each of these botanicals.

Webinar program details:

– Opening discussion with Nakatani and Armstrong

– Live cocktail demonstration by Armstrong

– Special food pairing lecture by Nakatani

– Guest Q&A session

Registration fee: Free for JAS members, $25 per session for non-members.

Must be 21 years old or over to participate.

Tickets: http://jas-socal.org