Talk on ‘Spirit and Legacy of Asian American Activism’

The L.A. Metro Community Conversations series will present a virtual talk on “The Spirit and Legacy of Asian American Activism in the ‘60s and ’70s” on Wednesday, July 29, at 12 p.m.

Featured speaker: Miya Iwataki, artist, community leader, Rafu Shimpo columnist and member of Little Tokyo Historical Society.

She will share the history and her experience in Asian American activism in Los Angeles, how that activism relates to Little Tokyo today, and a homage to the Black Lives Matter movement.

To receive the virtual meeting link and call-in information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/la-metro-community-conversations-with-miya-iwataki-registration-112508714594

L.A. Metro invites the community to a series of “Community Conversations” with community leaders near and around Metro transit and bus lines. During these challenging times, it is more important than ever to stay connected with communities and re-learn or learn the histories, art, activism, and cultural assets of the neighborhoods and heritage communities that shape Los Angeles County.