Tanka Poetry Presentation

TORRANCE — Torrance Public Library presented an afternoon of Japanese tanka poetry and performance with award-winning artist Genie Nakano on July 29.

Those who missed the live performance can see the video at www.facebook.com/torrancepubliclibrary.

Nakano is a poet/writer and dancer with a master’s degree in dance from UCLA. She has taught yoga and tanka at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute. She is the author of “Storyteller: Tanka by Genie Nakano” and “Colorful Lives: A Coloring-Tanka Poetry Book.”

The program was generously funded by the Friends of the Torrance Public Library.