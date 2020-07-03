Tsuru for Solidarity Artists’ Gathering at Santa Anita

ARCADIA — The following announcement is from Tsuru for Solidarity.

#LOOKUP on July 3 as we join 80 artists for @inplainsightmap, making visible the injustices of the U.S. immigration system.

We will share our message at the Santa Anita race track to remind Americans that it once imprisoned over 18,000 Japanese Americans in converted horse stalls and 500 barracks during World War II. Now over 85 years old, the racetrack stands today — hidden in plain sight — as a symbol of injustice that forever defaced the democratic aspirations of this country. It is a living reminder that mass detention and incarceration can happen anywhere, anytime to anyone.

If you wish to join us at Santa Anita Park race track on July 3 at 10 a.m. PST, we will meet in the parking lot closest to Gate 3.

Face masks and social distancing are required, we will provide free face shields and masks to anyone who would like them. We will stay in our cars, outdoors and 6+ feet away from each other to protect against COVID-19. Bathrooms and food are available on the first floor of the Santa Anita Mall.

This gathering is on private property so there’s a chance we may be asked to leave. If so we will move immediately to Westfield Santa Anita Mall, Peacock Parking Lot, Level 4.

Santa Anita Race Track parking lot (Gate 3)

Google Map: https://goo.gl/maps/Ci9BfQTKF4Mh9oqj9

285 W Huntington Dr., Arcadia, CA 91007

We will share the action live on Tsuru for Solidarity’s Instagram at 10 a.m. PST, July 3.

www.xmap.us

Instagram: @inplainsightmap

tsuruforsolidarity.org

Instagram: @tsuruforsolidarity

XMAP: In Plain Sight

Karen Ishizuka

Detention Watch Network

Manzanar Committee

Nikkei Progressives