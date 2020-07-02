Virtual Delicious Little Tokyo

Go Little Tokyo’s fifth annual Delicious Little Tokyo transforms into a month-long virtual series of events for all to experience and celebrate authentic culinary experiences from one of Los Angeles’s most historic, iconic, and favorite foodie neighborhoods in the comfort of their own homes.

The virtual festival features interactive workshops, live chats with community leaders, giveaways and themed weeks with live videos spotlighting Little Tokyo businesses streamed every weekend through Sunday, July 26, across Go Little Tokyo’s Instagram and Facebook platforms (@GoLittleTokyo).

Participate from anywhere in the world by attending virtual events, or if local to Los Angeles, ordering takeout or delivery from your favorite Little Tokyo restaurants.

Find the schedule of events at: http://golittletokyo.com/delicious

Delicious Little Tokyo is brought to you by Go Little Tokyo, a Little Tokyo Community Council (LTCC) neighborhood marketing campaign created by Community Arts Resources (CARS) and funded by Metro Los Angeles. Delicious Little Tokyo 2020 is supported in part by the Arts District Little Tokyo Neighborhood Council.