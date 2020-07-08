Virtual Festival, Drive-Thru Bento

On June 27-28, the Venice Japanese Community Center held its first Virtual Festival instead of its annual Summer Festival due to the ongoing pandemic. But the VJCC was buzzing with activity on Sunday due to the sale of about 800 bentos that included handcrafted omusubi from Sunny Blue.

Coordinated by Michelle Orne and Valerie Harada, about 25 volunteers put the bentos together and provided “contactless” distribution by placing them in the trunks of cars that drove through the parking lot.

Buttery Popcorn and VJCC centennial T-shirts were also available for purchase.

The Virtual Festival highlighted VJCC’s history, the various programs it offers, and how members are staying connected. Singer/musician Brian Yamamoto, who performed online Saturday, was on hand Sunday with his friends to provide live music

Photos by J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo