The Japan Foundation, Los Angeles presents a virtual lecture series, “The Who’s Who of Japanese Deities,” every other Thursday from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

Did you know that the famous Laughing Buddha is actually not a Buddha at all or that the meditative Buddha is only one type among a multitude? This digital lecture series will serve as an introduction not only to the categories of Buddhist deity, but to the iconography that will allow laypeople to identify specific figures.

There are four lectures in this series:

Lecture 1 (July 16) “Celestial Beings” (available on YouTube)

Lecture 2 (July 30) “Wisdom Kings”

Lecture 3 (Aug. 13) “Bodhisattvas”

Lecture 4 (Aug. 27) “Buddhas”

To register, click here. For more information, email [email protected]