The Japan Foundation, Los Angeles presents Virtual Meditation with Japanese Singing Bowl on Wednesday, July 29, at 12:30 p.m. via JFLA Facebook Live.

“We would like to help during these trying times,” event organizers said. “Relax and feel your stress dissipate into thin air as the sounds of the singing bowl lead you into a meditative state. Refresh and recharge yourself with us at home.”

For more information, visit www.jflalc.org or https://www.facebook.com/JFLALC/.