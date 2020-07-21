Webinar on Coping with Stress of COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO — The Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California will present “Resilience: As the Bamboo Bends,” a webinar on coping with the stress of COVID-19, on Tuesday, July 21, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Join a Zoom presentation by psychologist Dr. Satsuki Ina, who will provide an interactive discussion and Q&A on the impacts of COVID-19 on your mental wellness and how to better understand and cope with shelter-in-place and the pandemic, drawing on Japanese American values and perspectives. Come with questions for the presenter.

The cost is $3 for members, $5 for the general public. Register online at: https://bit.ly/covidstresswebinar