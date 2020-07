The Donut Man’s summer specialty, donuts made with tree-ripened California peaches, is in season for a limited time at both locations, 915 E. Route 66 in Glendora and Grand Central Market, 317 S. Broadway in Los Angeles. The Donut Man’s famous fresh strawberry donuts are also available. The business was established in Glendora in 1972 by Jim and Miyoko Nakano; the Los Angeles branch opened in June. For more information, visit www.thedonutmanca.com.

Tags