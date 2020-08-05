75th Anniversary of Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki

SAN JOSE — The 75th anniversary of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki will be commemorated in an online event on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Pacific Time).

On Aug. 6, 1945 the U.S. dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima. Three days later the U.S. dropped another atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Hundreds of thousands of people died, largely women, children, and elderly. This was the world’s only use of atomic weapons as weapons of mass destruction.

To commemorate this event, the Nihonmachi Outreach Committee (NOC) is sponsoring a webinar with speakers and films of hibakusha (atomic bomb survivors) and members of the San Jose Japanese American community.

Rev. Nobuaki Hanaoka and Rev. Takashi Tanemori have dedicated their lives to peace and the end of nuclear war. Hanaoka, a Nagasaki survivor and anti-war activist, will speak on his experiences and answer questions from the audience. A short film by Jason Cordis will feature Tanemori, who survived the Hiroshima bomb. The film will be followed by a Q&A session with Tanemori and Cordis.

Rinban Gerald Sakamoto of San Jose Buddhist Church Betsuin and Reverend Keith Inouye of Wesley United Methodist Church will also offer words of peace.

Registration is limited. To register, click here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_V2KLxQnySZeb_OixN6p80w