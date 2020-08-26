Asian Art Museum Presents Japan Day

SAN FRANCISCO — The Asian Art Museum, Genryu Arts and Melody Takata present Japan Day on Thursday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 5 p.m. Pacific Time as part of Thursday Nights at the Asian Art Museum.

Celebrate the cultural heritage of San Francisco’s Japantown with this livestreaming festival of music and arts. Performers include Shoko Hikage and friends on the koto; Sanjuro Toyoaki, the National Gintenkai Project, Tsukasa Taiko, and GenRyu Arts of San Francisco presenting ozashiki shamisen; and a prerecorded koto performance by Hanaikada.

Also featured will be craft demonstrations, including washi-ningyo (Japanese paper dolls) with Rochelle Lum and origami by Linda Mihara of Paper Tree.

As a bonus, a performance by Soko Fujima Ryu Kansuma Dance Ensemble of Los Angeles from Japan Day 2019 will be streamed.

Japan Day is part of Japan Week SF, which takes place Aug. 9 to 31. Visit http://japanweeksf.com and http://genryuarts.org for full schedule. Funders for Japan Week SF 2019–2020: California Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, and Grants for the Arts.

All tickets are free. https://buy.acmeticketing.com/events/474/detail/5f0362a1d90f6708b2fa5704

This program will also be livestreamed to the Asian Art Museum Facebook and YouTube pages.

