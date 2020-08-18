Atsuko Okatsuka’s ‘Ohayo’ on Aug. 30

“Ohayo! From Inside a Monster,” a new variety show from comedian Atsuko Okatsuka of Let’s Go Atsuko, will be presented on Sunday, Aug. 30, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Sometime in March, Atsuko was swallowed by a monster with only her computer. It got lonely, so she started a morning show to communicate with the outside world and keep up with what day it is. Hint: It’s always Sunday.

Featuring special guests Yassir Lester, Rhea Butcher, Aparna Nancherla, Frankie Quinones, Chelsea Peretti and Ever Mainard.

Tickets, which allow access to the livestream, are $5 general admission, $10 generous admission. Click here.