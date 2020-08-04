JapanFest will present a three-part Bon Odori Zoom Workshop this month.

On Saturday, Aug. 8, at 5 p.m. (Pacific), dance teacher Christine Inouye will perform to minyo folk songs arranged by Kimo Cornwell and Yu Ooka — “Kagoshima Ohara Bushi” (Kagoshima) and “Aizubandaisan” (Fukushima).

Friday, Aug. 14, at 5 p.m. (Pacific): Japanese Folk Dance Institute of New York

Saturday, Aug. 15, at 7 a.m. (Pacific): Japan America Association of South Carolina

Check http://japanfest.org/webinar for more information.