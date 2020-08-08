Book Presentation: ‘A Question of Loyalty’

SAN FRANCISCO — The Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California presents “A Question of Loyalty,” a book presentation and historical discussion with author Mike Malaghan, on Sunday, Aug. 9, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. PST.

“A Question of Loyalty” is the second of Malaghan’s “Picture Bride” historical fiction trilogy. He will discuss historic turning points dramatized in his novel from the wartime history of the Nisei veterans who served in the 100th Infantry Battalion, 442nd Regimental Combat Team and Military Intelligence Service, with audience Q&A to follow.

Advance registration required; Zoom meeting ID provided upon registration. Register online for free: http://bit.ly/aquestionofloyalty

For information on other JCCCNC events, visit www.jcccnc.org.