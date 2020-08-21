Book Talk on ‘We Are Not Free’

SAN FRANCISCO — The Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Northern California hosts a special book presentation and author talk with young adult literature writer Traci Chee on her new book, “We Are Not Free,” on Tuesday, Sept. 1, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

The book focuses in on the lives of 14 teenagers living in San Francisco Japantown at the time of the community’s upheaval and forced removal to U.S. concentration camps during World War II.

The talk will be co-hosted by fellow Japanese American writer Misa Sugiura, author of “This Time Will Be Different,” and will include an audience Q&A with the two writers.

Register for the webinar free online at: http://bit.ly/jcccncwearenotfree

Also, check out the promotional bonus posters and bookmarks for the book you can receive by pre-ordering from retailer Books Inc. More details on Chee’s website at: http://www.tracichee.com/news/we-are-not-free-pre-order-offer