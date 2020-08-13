Champion’s Curry Opening Flagship Store in Little Tokyo on Aug. 15

A restaurant that specializes in Japan’s most beloved dish is opening in Little Tokyo.

Curry rice, a dish consisting of curry sauce over rice, is always on top of the favorite food lists in Japan. Champion’s Curry is a popular fast-casual eatery from Japan with locations throughout the country. Its flagship location is finally opening in Little Tokyo on Aug, 15.

Champion’s Curry first opened in 1961 in Kanazawa City, Ishikawa Prefecture, in the central region of Japan. With 31 locations throughout the country, the company has grown into Japan’s fourth-largest fast-casual curry restaurant chain. Champion’s Curry was established by Chef Yoshikazu Tanaka, who created the Kanazawa-style curry that has been gaining popularity in Japan ever since.

The flagship restaurant in Little Tokyo is designed to create a casual “curry diner” atmosphere that resembles ones in Japan. However, the menu will be specific to California, in addition to curry rice that includes a choice of pork, chicken, beef patty or fish katsu (cutlet), Champion’s will offer a curry dip sandwich, inspired by Los Angeles’ iconic French dip sandwich.

The panko-crusted cutlet is sandwiched between custom-made brioche bread that is then dipped in Champion’s thick curry sauce. The curry dip sandwich is already a hit for the SteelCraft location, which opened in June. Additionally, the fish katsu curry and grilled vegetable curry will be exclusive to the Little Tokyo location.

Champion’s Curry’s first American branch opened on June 30 at SteelCraft in Long Beach, and the Little Tokyo location will be the official flagship of Champion’s Curry in the United States. As a grand opening promotion, the first 30 people who come to the Little Tokyo location on Aug. 15 will be eligible for a BOGO (buy one, get one free) deal with the purchase of a curry dish (curry rice or curry dip sandwich).

Locations:

Little Tokyo

136 Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Phone: (213) 265-7187

Hours: lunch: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; dinner: 5 to 8 p.m.

Open for dining in (patio)/take-out

Long Beach

3768 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90807

at SteelCraft

Phone: (562) 317-4972

Hours: 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Open for dining in(outdoor)/take-out/delivery (via Postmates)

Social Media: Champions_USA

Website: www.japanesecurry.com