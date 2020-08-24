‘Crazy Talented Asians,’ Nisei Week Edition

AJ Rafael and East West Players presented “Crazy Talented Asians” in collaboration with the Nisei Week Foundation and the Nisei Week Virtual Series on Aug. 23.

The show was hosted by Rafael and Tamlyn Tomita, who both appeared in the film “Awesome Asian Bad Guys.” Rafael launched “Crazy Talented Asians” two years ago, inspired by the hit movie “Crazy Rich Asians.” Tomita, who frequently emcees community events, has numerous screen credits, most recently the TV shows “The Good Doctor” and “Star Trek: Picard.”

The lineup also included:

Isa Briones (“Hamilton,” “Star Trek: Picard”)

Julia Harriman (“Hamilton,” “High School Musical 3”)

Kendyl Yokoyama (“Hamilton,” “Allegiance”)

Lana McKissack (“Dark/Web,” “Hawaii Five-0”)

Grace Yoo (EWP’s “Takarazuka,” “Allegiance”)

Scott Keiji Takeda (“Valley of the Heart,” EWP’s “Next to Normal”)

Justin W. Yu (“Cabaret,” EWP’s “Next to Normal”)

Randy Guiaya (“Where the Mountain Meets the Moon,” EWP’s “Next to Normal”)

Cliffton Hall (“Wicked,” “Miss Saigon”_)

Janelle Dote (“Miss Saigon,” “Allegiance”)

Jasmine Rafael (dancer, Paper Dolls and Katalyst Dance Crew)

Paul Dateh (musician, “Invisible World”_

Brooke Ishibashi (“All’s Well That Ends Well,” “Cambodian Rock Band”)

Deedee Magno Hall (“Miss Saigon,” “Steven Universe”)

The show also featured appearances from Cold Tofu Improv, TaikoProject and surprise guests.

For those who missed the livestream, here is a link to the video.