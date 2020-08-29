Djou Among Biden’s Endorsers

HONOLULU — More than two dozen former Republican lawmakers have endorsed Democrat Joe Biden over President Trump in the November election, including Charles Djou, who represented Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District in 2010-11.

A former member of the Honolulu City Council and in Hawaii House of Representatives, Djou was the first Thai American and the first Chinese American Republican to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives and the last Republican so far to represent Hawaii in Congress. He quit the GOP in 2018.

Notable names on the list include former Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona, John Warner of Virginia, Ray LaHood of Illinois, and Gordon Humphrey of New Hampshire.

“These former members of Congress cited Trump’s corruption, destruction of democracy, blatant disregard for moral decency and urgent need to get the country back on course as a reason why they support Biden,” the Biden campaign said in its announcement..

The Trump campaign quickly dismissed the significance of the endorsements, noting that Trump still enjoys overwhelming support from Republicans currently holding office.