DOR Planning Committee Invites Community Participation

The Los Angeles Day of Remembrance (DOR) Planning Committee is ready to begin working on the 2021 program and is inviting interested community organizations to join the coalition.

The Los Angeles DOR is an annual event held every February in Little Tokyo to commemorate the signing of Executive Order 9066. In the past, the DOR was an important organizing tool to gather support for the redress movement in the 1970s and 1980s, and has traditionally been used to educate the public about the relationship between the World War II Japanese American incarceration and the current issues of the day.

The current participating organizations are: Go For Broke National Education Center, Japanese American Citizens League-Pacific Southwest District, Japanese American National Museum, Kizuna, Manzanar Committee, Nikkei for Civil Rights and Redress, Nikkei Progressives, Organization of Chinese Americans, and Progressive Asian Network for Action.

Any organization interested in helping to plan the 2021 DOR should contact the Planning Committee by sending an email to Glen Kitayama at [email protected]