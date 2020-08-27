Nishi Hongwanji in Little Tokyo held a drive-through Obon fundraiser on Aug. 22. Participants stayed in their cars and were given special bento Obon meals prepared by Chef Akira Hirose of Azay. The Obon also featured Buttery Popcorn by Mitchell Ida and special “2020 no Obon” T-shirts.

An online fall Ohigan seminar will take place on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. in English, with guest speaker Rev. Kiyonobu Kuwahara, resident minister of Berkeley Buddhist Temple. Registraton is free. Donations are welcome. For more information, email [email protected]

Photos by MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo