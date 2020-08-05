The Japanese American National Museum will present an online conversation and Q&A, “Houses for Peace: Exploring the Legacy of Floyd Schmoe,” on Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. (Pacific Time).

In commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, join a conversation on what today’s audiences can learn and build on from the story of Floyd Schmoe, a lifelong grassroots activist for peace. The conversation will build on the documentary “Houses for Peace” (2018), which tells the story of Schmoe, who traveled with a diverse group of volunteers to the atomic-bombed city of Hiroshima over 70 years ago to build houses for survivors and their families.

The panel and Q&A will be moderated by Dr. Gail Nomura, professor at the University of Washington, and feature 75-year-old atomic bomb survivor Koko Kondo, who spent time with Schmoe as a young girl, as well as Kumiko Ogoshi Takai, the documentary’s director. They will be joined by Clement Hanami, vice president of exhibitions and art director at JANM; Takuo Takigawa, director of Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum; and Mike Carr, CEO of the Battleship Missouri Memorial.

The documentary is available to stream now on NHK World-Japan’s video-on-demand service.

This program is free, but RSVPs are required using this Zoom link. The program will be available in with simultaneous audio interpretation in both English and Japanese. Contact [email protected] if you have any additional questions or specific access concerns.

This program is presented in partnership with NHK WORLD-JAPAN, and with cooperation from the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum and the Battleship Missouri Memorial.

Presented in conjunction with the exhibition “Under a Mushroom Cloud: Hiroshima, Nagasaki, and the Atomic Bomb.”