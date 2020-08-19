Little Tokyo Art and Culture Panel

It’s (virtually) Nisei Week, so East West Players is taking the time to celebrate the work of historic Little Tokyo’s artists and cultural organizations that keep the neighborhood vibrant and engaged.

Join here on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 5 p.m. PDT for a meeting of the minds of local arts producers, including voices from Artists at Play, Cold Tofu Improv, Grateful Crane Ensemble, HereandNow Theatre, Japanese American Cultural & Community Center, Little Tokyo Community Council, Teada!, Tuesday Night Project, Visual Communications, and East West Players.

Also supported by Union Center for the Arts, Go Little Tokyo, Cold Tofu Improv, and Nisei Week Foundation.