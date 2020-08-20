Little Tokyo Towers Sets Virtual Meeting to Update Community on Building Rehab Project Progress

One year ago, the Little Tokyo Towers held a community town hall meeting to present its plans to bring its 45-year-old senior citizens affordable housing building up to current earthquake code standards and to rehabilitate the entire building and property from the ground up.

“Since then, we have been proceeding very deliberately and very cautiously,” stated Bob Kawahara, LT Towers board president. He added, “With our consultant, we have created a step-by-step plan that we are following, and as we go through this project, the board continues to keep in mind the mission of the Towers to provide safe affordable senior citizen housing for the community.”

The Towers board has just entered into an agreement with its developer, RAHD, and is prepared to move forward to the next phase of the project. The board has planned a community meeting to provide the community with an update on its project progress and to discuss community input on the rehab project.

The Towers has set up a virtual community meeting that will take place on Thursday, Sept. 10, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., using the Zoom video conferencing technology. Due to the limitations of the Zoom technology, a maximum of 90 guests will be able to attend the online meeting. Therefore, to be able to attend and receive an online link to the meeting, one must send an email to the Towers board and provide the name of the attendee, the organization represented, if any, and an email address.

Meeting attendance requests will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis until all slots are filled. Because of the limited number of guests, Kawahara advised that only the person to whom the link is sent will be admitted to the meeting.

In addition, to keep the meeting manageable, all questions, comments and suggestions to the Towers must be submitted via the Zoom “chat” function during the meeting or can be submitted to the Towers board email address at least one day in advance.

Due to the technological limitations, the meeting will be conducted only in English. However, for anyone who is not able to attend the meeting or has difficulty understanding English, the meeting will be summarized and translated into Japanese, Korean, and Chinese. Anyone can receive a copy of the meeting summary by requesting it through the Towers board email address or by contacting the Towers business office.

Little Tokyo Towers Board email: [email protected]

Little Tokyo Towers office phone: (213) 622-3076

Address: 455 E. First St., Los Angeles, CA 90013