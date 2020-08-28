Matsui Issues Statement on Women’s Equality Day

WASHINGTON – On Aug. 26, Rep. Doris Matsui (D-Sacramento) issued the following statement on Women’s Equality Day, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment.

“Today we celebrate Women’s Equality Day, to honor the women of the past who fought for greater equality and in recognition of the women today who continue the fight.

“A hundred years ago, our country took a significant step towards equality. For decades, women across our country fought for the most basic, crucial right available to citizens of a democracy: the right to vote. For too long, women were prohibited from choosing their leaders and choosing the direction of our country’s future.

“Still today, it is clear women’s struggle for equality is not over, especially for women of color. Our country continues to struggle to live up to the promise of equality for all Americans. Thankfully, powerful and dedicated women continue to stand against this injustice and are actively reshaping our country for the better.

“Especially at this pivotal moment in our history, we must reflect on where we have been to unveil our path forward. Just over a hundred years ago, women were in a pandemic fighting for the vote. Today, we are again amid a pandemic while continuing to fight for full access to the ballot box, reproductive healthcare, fulfilling employment, equal pay and so much more. It reminds us that our work is rooted in history and is built upon the struggles, lessons, and successes of our predecessors.

“Yet, we must continue to celebrate the advancements we have made. In 2018, the 116th Congress made history when a record number of women were sworn into the U.S. House of Representatives. Today, we have the most diverse Congress in history.

“On this Women’s Equality Day, we celebrate these milestones, and redouble our efforts to make sure everyone is treated equally in our great democracy.”