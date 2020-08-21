Meal Drive-Thru Event at LBJCC

LONG BEACH — Long Beach Japanese Cultural Center, Pioneer Project, Terminal Islanders and Long Beach Buddhist Church will hold a meal drive-thru event on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 4 to 5 p.m. at LBJCC, 1766 Seabright Ave., Long Beach.

Pick-up will also take place at the restaurant location — Shinobu Japanese BBQ, 15202 Goldenwest St., Westminster — at 3 p.m.

“For those of you who may have missed the previous ones, the food was really good and the pickup service was safe and quick every time,” event organizers said. “We were also able to support one of our own Westsider LB families, the Haradas, and also the Yamadas of LB during this difficult time on restaurants.”

Menu: Family Pack (for four adults) – $60

Prime braised short rib

Asian chicken salad with crispy wontons and sesame vinaigrette

Green beans with bacon

Furikake sweet corn

Japanese potato salad

Napa kimchi

White rice

Sides/add-ons: Can be ordered with or without Family Pack

$10 – Bacon fried rice

$10 – Panko butterfly shrimp

$5 – Green tea cheesecake (two small slices)

How It Works:

• Click here to place your order and pick-up time.

Pick-up times will be in five-minute increments to ensure social distancing.

Cut-off time for orders will be Friday, Aug. 21, at 11 a.m.

• When arriving for pick-up, you will drive up to the pick-up booth, provide your name, and the food will be placed in your vehicle drive-thru style. Enter the main gate and then exit out the back right gate, which is around the classrooms on the right-hand side.

• For payment: Place cash in an envelope and leave it in a designated location in your vehicle (backseat, trunk, etc.) to ensure a touchless transaction.

Call/text Brandon Harada at (714) 588-0495 if you have any questions.