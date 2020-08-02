JAPANESE 日本語

Rafu Shimpo
Next on 'Asian Pacific America'

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Aug. 2, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

We talk with two top-ranked table tennis Olympians from the Bay Area: Kanak Jha (above) and Lily Zhang (below). They tell us about training during the pandemic and how they are preparing for the Olympics in Tokyo net year.

Then hear from Angel Island Immigration Station Foundation Executive Director Ed Tepporn about the upcoming virtual gala and what guests can expect to see when the new museum opens.

Plus a performance by Astralogik.

Watch or set your DVR – 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area

