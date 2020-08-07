Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Aug. 9, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 kick off a month-long effort to help Clear the Shelters. We hear from the chief of shelter medicine at Humane Society Silicon Valley about how you can safely meet and adopt a pet during the pandemic.

Then we talk to a veterinary behavior specialist at the San Francisco SPCA who shares tips to help keep your new best friend on their best behavior.

We continue to highlight young adults’ voices on the issues that matter. Hear a conversation between two young men sharing a unique similarity.

Plus a performance by Parangal.

Watch or set your DVR: 5:30 a.m. on NBC Bay Area.