Next on ‘Asian Pacific America’

SAN JOSE — This Sunday, Aug. 16, on “Asian Pacific America” with Robert Handa:

NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 kick off the month-long effort to help Clear the Shelters. We take you through the adoption process with East Bay SPCA and tell you what to do before heading to the shelter.

Then we talk to a Palo Alto High School student making a difference in his community. Neel Fulton and his teammates on the track & field team organized a Virtual 5k Run to Help #CleartheShelters for Pets In Need.

Then we show you what to expect at the Virtual Silicon Valley Pride, plus a performance by Parangal.

