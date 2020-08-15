Nikkei Block Party on Saturday

The Nikkei Block Party will be presented on Saturday, Aug. 15, at 4 p.m. Pacific Time on JAMPilgrimages’ YouTube channel.

Performers are Asiyah Ayubbi (center), artivist at Great Leap Inc.; traci akemi kato-kiriyama (right), writer, actor and theatre deviser at PULLproject; and Nobuko Miyamoto (left), founder and artistic director at Great Leap Inc.

“We hope you’ve been enjoying the last week of Tadaiama so far!” event organizers said. “It’s been a great privilege for us on the Tadaima team to work with so many different people and put on all these programs! That being said, we hope you’ll be able to join us … for our final Nikkei Block Party. We have some great artists lined up for you … This will be an unforgettable experience undoubtedly!”