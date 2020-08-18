Nisei Week 2020

The streets of Little Tokyo were quiet this past weekend, but the annual festival of Japanese American culture and heritage continued with the Nisei Week virtual celebration streamed live online. Actor Derek Mio (right) served as emcee and special messages were presented by community leaders, including David Yamahata, Nisei Week Foundation president, Consul General Akira Muto, and the 2019 Nisei Week Court, clockwise from below: Mia Lopez, Marika Gotschall, Emily Ishida, Queen Juli Yoshinaga, Ariel Imamoto, Kayla Igawa and Kara Ito. The presentation highlighted support for small businesses and organizations that sustain Little Tokyo. For more information, visit niseiweek.org. The Rafu will be presenting a special Nisei Week supplement in an upcoming issue.

