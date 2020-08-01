OAA Virtual Picnic 2020

GARDENA — The Okinawa Association of America will hold its Virtual Picnic on Sunday, Aug. 2, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Because large gatherings are not advisable at this time, the OAA Picnic Planning Committee and Board of Directors decided not to host our picnic this year. However, instead of completely cancelling this decades-long tradition, we are organizing a virtual event. We hope that you can join us from the comfort of your home!

𝑯𝒆𝒍𝒑 𝑺𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒐𝒓𝒔 𝑮𝒆𝒕 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒏𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅!

The majority of OAA events are attended by seniors, but the pandemic restricts us from hosting physical gatherings in the immediate future. However, we do not want technology to be a barrier that prevents seniors from participating in these online activities. We encourage younger, technology-savvy members to safely assist their older parent(s), grandparent(s), or relative(s) with accessing the Virtual Picnic (please make sure to sanitize the device and wear face masks and gloves).

𝑱𝒐𝒊𝒏 𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝑽𝒊𝒓𝒕𝒖𝒂𝒍 𝑩𝒐𝒏 𝑫𝒂𝒏𝒄𝒆!

We will be having a virtual Bon dance featuring a small group of performers (outdoors and keeping a safe distance from each other, of course) and encourage viewers to dance with us from home! Learn the dances ahead of time: https://oaamensore.wordpress.com/bondance

𝑻𝒂𝒌𝒆 𝑶𝒖𝒓 𝑷𝒊𝒄𝒏𝒊𝒄 𝑺𝒖𝒓𝒗𝒆𝒚

Fill out our survey and we will read the results at the event! https://tinyurl.com/oaapicnic2020