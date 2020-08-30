Panel to Celebrate Grant Imahara

On Sunday, Aug. 30, at 1:45 p.m. PT, ForceFest, a virtual “Star Wars” convention, will be hosting a panel that celebrates the late Grant Imahara, co-host of “Mythbusters.”

Panelists will include friends and former ILM colleagues like Don Bies and Adam Savage. Imahara did work for the “Star Wars” franchise, including building the R2D2 droid and playing C3PO at promotional events. He also played Sulu in the online series “Star Trek Continues.”

You can watch here: https://getvokl.com/live-broadcast/Thank-You-Grant-Imahara

Or here: ForceFest: Simulcasting HERE

If you can’t make the live stream, the video will be available for watching later on.