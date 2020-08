TORRANCE — Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance), in conjunction with the Contractors State License Board, will host a Senior Scam Stopper Seminar on Friday, Aug. 21, from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The free tele-town hall will show how to protect yourself from fraud and discuss state legislation relating to scams that target the vulnerable senior community.

For more information or to RSVP, call (31) 375-0691 or go to http://asmdc.org/hv.