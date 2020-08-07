‘Stop Repeating History: WWII Incarceration and Parallels to Today’

In conjunction with the documentary “Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066,” an online discussion, “Stop Repeating History: WWII Incarceration and the Parallels to Today,” will be held on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 12 to 1 p.m.

Prior to the discussion, the film can be viewed for free courtesy of the Tadaima Virtual Pilgrimage by going to https://www.jampilgrimages.com/film-festival.

Moderated by long-time Bay Area broadcast journalist Wendy Tokuda, the discussion will feature Jon Osaki, director of “Alternative Facts”; Karen Korematsu, founder and executive director of the Fred T. Korematsu Institute and the daughter of the late civil rights icon; and Lorraine Bannai, director of the Fred T. Korematsu Center for Law and Equality and a member of the legal team that reopened Korematsu’s Supreme Court case in the 1980s.

Join the YouTube live stream here: https://youtu.be/LhWkcpMekYY

“Alternative Facts” is a one-hour documentary about the false information and political influences that led to the World War II incarceration of Japanese Americans. It sheds light on the people and politics that influenced the signing of the infamous Executive Order 9066.

The film exposes the lies used to justify the decision and the cover-up that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. It also examines the parallels to the current climate of fear, attitudes towards immigrant communities, and similar attempts to abuse the powers of the government.