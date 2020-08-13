Takei, Sakai, Tamaki Win Eisner Awards

The following is from the Japanese American National Museum’s blog, “First and Central.”

Congratulations to George Takei, Stan Sakai, and Mariko Tamaki on their 2020 Eisner Awards wins! The 32nd Annual Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards were presented at a ceremony on July 24, as part of the San Diego Comic-Con International that is being presented virtually this year.

JANM trustee, actor, and activist George Takei’s graphic memoir, “They Called Us Enemy,” won the award for Best Reality-Based Work. Our education unit developed a teacher’s guide to accompany the memoir for IDW Publishing.

Stan Sakai was elected into the Hall of Fame and also won for Best Lettering (“Usagi Yojimbo,” published by IDW) and Best Archival Collection/Project (“Usagi Yojimbo: The Complete Grasscutter”). Sakai was honored at JANM’s 2011 Gala Dinner with the Cultural Ambassador Award, the same year that we presented an exhibition about his work, “Year of the Rabbit: Stan Sakai’s Usagi Yojimbo.” You can also watch clips from an interview with him on Discover Nikkei.

Sakai has had an ongoing relationship with JANM, especially with our JANM Store. In addition to selling his books and comics, he has graciously allowed our store to produce exclusive merchandise. Look out for more collaborations in the future.

Finally, Mariko Tamaki and Rosemary Valero-O’Connell’s graphic novel “Laura Dean Is Breaking Up with Me” won awards for Best Publication for Teens, Best Writer, and Best Penciller/Inker. “Skim,” one of the Japanese Canadian writer’s earlier books, was previously sold at the JANM Store.

See the entire list of 2020 Eisner Award winners here: https://www.comic-con.org/awards/eisner-awards-current-info